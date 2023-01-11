Speaker Series Promotes YMCA while Encouraging Women to Live and Love

YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Baxter Close YMCA is hosting a Speaker Series Events featuring Kirsten Watson wife of NFL player Ben Watson.

Watson will be autographing her new book “Sis, Take a Breath” encouraging women to be their best self.

Want to go?

DATE: Thursday, January 26, 2023

TIME: VIP Meet & Greet – 8:30am | General Admission – 9:30am

WHERE: Rock Hill Events Center Team Room (326 Technology Center Way)

VIP ADMISSION: $110/ticket | Includes breakfast and signed copy of Sis, Take a Breath by Kirsten Watson

GENERAL ADMISSION: $55/ticket | Includes breakfast and copy of Sis, Take a Breath by Kirsten Watson

