South Carolina Schools To Remain Closed Through April Due To Coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced today that all South Carolina’s schools will remain closed for the duration of the month of April.

See the official statement below.

“At this time, students, parents, and families should plan for South Carolina’s schools to remain closed through the month of April. Our dedicated teachers and school administrators have done a tremendous job in making it possible for our students to learn at home,” McMaster said. “We understand that the prospect of schools remaining closed for an extended period of time places stress and strain on parents and children. Rest assured, if there is any way to safely open our schools earlier, we will do that, but schools must remain closed to protect the health and safety of South Carolinians.”

“At this time, students, parents, and families should plan for South Carolina’s schools to remain closed through the month of April. Our dedicated teachers and school administrators have done a tremendous job in making it possible for our students to learn at home. (1/3) https://t.co/wViV61u7to — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) March 24, 2020

On Sunday, March 15th, Governor McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-09, which closed public schools for students and non-essential employees through March 31st. The governor will issue an additional executive order to extend the K-12 school closures through the month of April in the coming days.

Like the previous executive order, the governor’s current executive order will apply to the state’s public colleges, universities, and technical colleges and encourage those institutions to maintain existing plans to provide instruction through virtual learning.