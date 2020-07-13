South Carolina Highway Patrol Reporting a Fatal Vehicle Collision in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) South Carolina Highway Patrol reporting a single vehicle collision that occurred this past Sunday at 5:05 P.M. in Chester County.

The collision took place on Hightower Road, near Richburg Road, 2 miles north of Great Falls.

The driver of a 2017 Nissan Sentra and a 67-year-old front right seat passenger, of Lancaster, were traveling north on Hightower Road when the driver traveled off the right side of the road, loosing control of the vehicle. The driver then traveled back to the left side of the roadway, striking the guard rail.

There were no other vehicles involved.

The driver was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Spring’s Medical Center in Lancaster, where they succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased.

The 67-year-old passenger was transported by helicopter to Carolina’s Medical Center to be treated for injuries.