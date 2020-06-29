South Carolina Highway Patrol Reporting a 3 Vehicle Fatal Collision in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) South Carolina Highway Patrol reporting a fatal collision in Lancaster County that took place earlier this Monday at 12:52 P.M.

The collision took place on SC-9 near Yancy Catoe Road, 12 miles east of the City of Lancaster.

The incident occurred when the driver of a 2006 Hyundai Sedan, traveling east on SC-9, traveled left of center striking a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup head on — also causing a 2015 Kia Sedan to hit the pickup.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 62-year-old male and his 62-year-old female passenger, were transported by Emergency Medical Services to M.U.S.C. Lancaster to be treated for their injuries.

The 32-year-old female driver of the Kia was also transported by E.M.S. to M.U.S.C. Lancaster to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai Sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has not yet released any additional information.