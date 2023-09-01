South Carolina Day – Movies that have been shot in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Did you know many blockbuster films have been shot in South Carolina? Everything from Forest Gump, to Die Hard, and even The Patriot – all have been shot in the Palmetto State, some with Tri-County ties.

CN2 meets with the S.C. Film Commission to discuss all things movies in this special South Carolina Day newscast.

