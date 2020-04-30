South Carolina Earns An “F” In Social Distancing, Online Study Says

SOUTH CAROLINA — It looks like South Carolina has some work to do.

According to Unacast, a website that tracks movement patterns using data and determines if people are reducing travel and being around other less, South Carolina has earned an “F”in social distancing.

Dr. Linda Bell with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says it’s working to help South Carolinians and lower the spread of the virus.

Unacast breaks down the grades by county. See below.

York County receives an “F”, Lancaster County receives an “F” and Chester County gets a “D”.

