South Carolina Department of Public Safety releasing the number of deaths over Thanksgiving weekend

SOUTH CAROLINA (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety releasing new numbers when it comes to those who died while traveling in South Carolina over the holiday weekend.

According to the report, 876 people have died in crashes in South Carolina since January 1st.

In the Tri-County, those numbers break down to 26 people were killed in York County, 12 in Lancaster County, and 10 in Chester County.

Over the holiday weekend, which the SCDPS considers to be from Friday, November 24th, through Sunday, November 26th, 7 people were killed.

They say this is down from last year as 11 people were killed due to car crashes.