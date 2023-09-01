CN2 Newscast – All Things South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 is celebrating South Carolina Day by bringing you all things South Carolina. CN2’s Lucas McFadden & Renee O’Neil are in Columbia bringing you different highlights from the State House.

Learn about the Capital Building from S.C. Park Ranger Rebecca Rhinehart. Do you know the history of all the stars?

Also, find out which of your favorite movies has been filmed right here in the Palmetto State. We chat with the S.C. Film Commission.

Take a look at the rich history of our state at the South Carolina State Museum and end with a tour of the statehouse gift shop.

Celebrate South Carolina Day with CN2 by watching this Special Edition of CN2 News.

