Sorority Celebrates Day of Service

Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy, here’s something you may not know.

He was a member of the first historically black intercollegiate fraternity, which was founded in 1906, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated.

The first black female sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated was founded two years later.

Here’s a look at how the lovely ladies celebrated his legacy of service and their 110th founder’s day.