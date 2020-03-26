Son Of Former SC Governor John West Passes Away After Battling COVID-19

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Jack West, the son of former South Carolina Governor John West, passed away Wednesday after contracting Coronavirus (COVID-19).

If you don’t know – John Car’ West, Sr. was an American Democratic Party politician who served as the 109th governor of the Palmetto State from 1971 to 1975.

Winthrop University’s Interim President George Hynd said the passing of Jack West brings great sadness to the university community.

“The West family has provided notable leadership, resources and time to this institution for decades. Jack continued the work at Winthrop started by his late parents, the late Governor John West and First Lady Lois West `43,” Hynd said. “He, along with his sister, Shelton West Bosley, oversaw the move of the West Forum to Winthrop in 2008 and worked diligently to support its programs in civic and political engagement.

Hynd adds “Jack will be remembered as a tireless advocate in inspiring and educating South Carolinians to become good citizens. His impact on Winthrop cannot be understated.”

Katarina Moyon, the director of the West Forum, said Jack West was a wonderful supporter of educating South Carolinians, especially students, about politics and government.

“He supported West Forum initiatives such as speaker panels and our yearly Institute to inspire women students to become politically active citizens,” Moyon said. “He also was a supporter of the Winthrop Poll. Jack always managed to provide a colorful story, a helping hand, or a kind word at just the right time. We will all miss him greatly.”