Soles 4 Souls

Soles 4 Souls is an organization that gives shoes to people around the world who have never had the luxury of owning a pair of shoes. It also keeps shoes out of our ever growing landfills. So Salon Naman here in Rock Hill decided to become a drop off point for donations in our area. Owners hope to reach a goal of more than 1500 pairs of shoes but they are confident with your help they can double that number to help change someone’s life. The campaign is going on from now until September 13th. Salon Naman is located at 1445 Riverchase Blvd. Suite 104 in Rock Hill, near the Outback.