Sober/Slammer Campaign Begins – “Drunk driving is totally avoidable,” Sheriff Barry Faile

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Drive Sober, or get Pulled Over/Sober or Slammer! Christmas/New Year’s Campaign kicked off this past weekend and will continue until January 1.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says this initiative is reminding, and educating, motorist of the dangers and consequences of driving while impaired. They say in 2020, 11,654 people were killed nationwide in impaired driving collisions. It is estimated a life is taken every 45 minutes on the highway and one-third of all traffic crash fatalities involve drunk driving.

With December being a particularly deadly month on the nation’s highways the Lancaster Sheriff’s Department says they devote special attention on equipment violations and bad driving during the campaign. Sheriff Barry Faile says, “Drunk driving is totally avoidable. Just don’t drive if you’ve had anything to drink – even one. Make that decision before you go out and designate a driver or arrange transportation home by a non-drinking driver or a ride service. If you’re the designated driver, honor that commitment and don’t drink anything.”

Read more

Drive Sober or get Pulled Over/Sober or Slammer! Campaign

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s Sober or Slammer! Christmas/New Years campaign kicks off today, Friday, December 16, 2022, through January 1, 2023, in conjunction with the United States Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

These initiatives seek to remind and educate the motoring public about the dangers and consequences of impaired driving and to step up enforcement efforts during the holiday season to detect impaired drivers and get them off the road.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office participates in these programs with stepped up patrols and deputies paying particular attention to equipment violations and bad driving.

In 2020, 11,654 people were killed nationwide in impaired driving collisions. That’s one death about every 45 minutes. Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities involve drunk drivers. December is a particularly deadly month on the nation’s highways because of impaired driving. In December 2020, about 75% of drivers involved in fatal drunk driving crashes were male. About a quarter of those killed during that month in impaired driving crashes were young people from 21 to 34 years of age. Drunk driving is more prevalent at night and particularly between midnight and 3:00 a. m. as drivers leave establishments and gatherings to go home.

Impaired driving is costly. It injures and kills people. It results in substantial medical and property damage bills. It subjects offenders to arrest, prison, loss of employment, civil liability, attorney’s fees, fines and court costs, increased insurance premiums, and loss of the privilege to drive. It’s simply not worth the risk.

“Drunk driving is totally avoidable,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Just don’t drive if you’ve had anything to drink – even one. Make that decision before you go out and designate a driver or arrange transportation home by a non-drinking driver or a ride service. If you’re the designated driver, honor that commitment and don’t drink anything. Don’t let your family members or friends drive after drinking. Take their keys and arrange sober transportation for them. If you see someone behind the wheel who shouldn’t be, call the police. We have much to be thankful for and much to celebrate during the Christmas and New Years holidays. Don’t spoil it for yourself or others by making a bad choice that might change lives forever. We hope everyone has a safe and happy holiday season!”

Anyone with information about any case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.