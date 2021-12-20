“Sober or Slammer” Holiday Campaign to Crack Down on Drunk Drivers

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Sober or Slammer. The slogan might be short, but the message goes deep.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the three main factors for highway fatalities in South Carolina include driving too fast for conditions, driving under the influence and failing to yield the right-of-way.

Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office plan to be out in full force during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday.

The holiday season is supposed to be merry, but if you’re getting behind the wheel of a car after drinking, the joy of the season could come to a tragic end.

“In an instant, your life and the lives of others can change, not for the good. It is just not worth the risk”, says Doug Barfield with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are looking for people who are speeding, changing lanes quickly, not giving signals, running stop signs, not staying in lanes, a lot of times those are signs of people being impaired”, says Barfield.

Its part of a statewide and national effort, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign. He says they expect more people on the roads this holiday season than last.

“People need to focus on the potential consequences of drunk driving and bad driving to think as they get behind the wheel”, says Barfield.

“We rank number 5 per capita in the United States for drinking and driving fatalities”, says Hercheck.

Donna Hercheck is the executive director of Counseling Services of Lancaster County.

Hercheck says in 2020 they worked with 134 people who had a DUI conviction. She says prevention is key to keeping it from happening again.

“What we do is also education. That one drink can start to impair you”, Hercheck.

Both Donna Hercheck and Dough Barfield with the sheriff’s office say to have a plan if you choose to drink this holiday season or any time. Know who your designated driver is, call a ride share service or simply stay home.