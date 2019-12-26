Small Businesses In Rock Hill Experience Busy, Successful Holiday Season

ROCK HILL, S.C. — It’s been a busy holiday season for most stores across the country, but for some mom and pop shops in Rock Hill – it’s been the busiest one yet.

People from the Tri-County and even as far as Charlotte happy to make the drive to enjoy some small businesses in our area.

A booming last few weeks is how owners in old town describe it.

In the video above, find out how the knowledge park area on White Street and some mom and pop shops along Main Street have fared over the past few weeks.