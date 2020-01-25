SLED Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A man who shot at Lancaster County deputies while they were taking him into custody was shot by officers on Friday night, authorities say.

The incident started when the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office received a domestic violence call at a home on Eagles Nest Lane in Indian Land. The caller said shots were fired. When detectives arrived at the scene, they learned the victim, a 34-year-old woman, was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend. The victim’s 2-year-old son and mother were also home at the time of the alleged incident.

Detectives identified the suspect at Joshua Hendricks, III, 33, who officers say also fired shots through the door of the home from the outside. When deputies arrived on scene, the victim, her son and her mother were able to safely slip out of the home. When deputies went inside to arrest Hendricks, they say he fired shots at them, prompting law enforcement to return fire.

Hendricks was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies say he will be taken into custody when he is released from the hospital. The victim also sustained injuries from the assault, and she was treated at the scene by EMS. No officers were injured.

Following protocol for officer-involved shooting, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating.

“From everything I know about this incident, our deputies responded appropriately according to our policies and procedures and their training,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile, “[They] did an exemplary job bringing this matter to a conclusion without harm to innocent parties,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile.