Skateboarder Petitions For Skate Park In Tega Cay, Says He Has Nowhere To Practice

TEGA CAY, S.C. — A teenager has a unique hobby but no where to practice it. Now, he’s trying to make a change.

Matas Zilinskas, a 16-year-old who lives in Tega Cay, has been skateboarding for the last three years. But he says he has limited practice time because the the nearest skate park is more than 40 minutes away.

Looking for a way to skateboard, he started a petition, raising more than 400 signatures to bring a skate park to Tega Cay.

He says he believes the perfect location for the skate course would be in a park on Newberry Lane near his home adding skating is a passion for him and he believes having a park in the area will give youth a positive outlet.

“Instead of going out being on the streets, you know stealing, doing drugs, they can have some thing like skateboarding as an outlet to help them you know relax and keep their mind off things that are happening in the global community right now,” Zilinkas said.

Tega Cay’s Parks and Recreation Director Joey Blethen says he appreciates the enthusiasm and passion for the project.

Matas says he’s been in contact with several local leaders and plans to present his idea at a Tega Cay city council meeting.

