Sick Day Debate

As a parent, have you ever felt like you had to send your kids to school even if they were sick? During flu season especially, that’s a real concern. Some parents say part of why they feel the need to still send their kids in when they’re sick, is because of the school absentee policies. One of our lawmakers wants to do something about it. CN2’s Indira Eskieva learning about the fine line between excused and unexcused absences.