SIAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) is bringing its 2020 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament to the Rock Hill Sports and Events Center on March 2nd through the 7th. Fourteen men’s and thirteen women’s basketball teams will compete to win the SIAC crown. This will be the first collegiate event in the facility and the first chance for the public to see the championship court before the venue’s Grand Opening on March 19th.

Basketball games will tip-off daily along with a few other events for the community to attend.

Ticket prices vary. Daily general admission is $10, championship games are $20 and tournament passes are $50. Guests 18 and under and SIAC students with a valid school I.D. are free.

Click here for a full schedule of tip-of times and to learn more about the other events (SIAC Books & Basketball Reading Across America Celebration and The HBCU College Experience) happening during the 2022 SIAC Basketball Championship Tournament.