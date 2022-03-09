Shutterfly in Fort Mill Hiring Talent to Care for Your Memories

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Coming to the Charlotte area in 2007 and moving to Fort Mill in 2014, Shutterfly is always looking for talent to add to their team.

Dave Bull, VP Manufacturing Operations, says Shutterfly in Fort Mill produces a wide array of products. The primary products are photo books, cards and stationary, as well as the canvass products.

Bull says making memories is special for their team. He says, “We have the highest quality product because of our employees and how much care they take in making products for the customers.”

