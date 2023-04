ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Police say an 18-year-old male fled to Home2Suites on Springdale Road after he was shot on Tenby Drive on Saturday, April 1 around 10:35 pm.

The Rock Hill Police say they found the victim near the elevator suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks and was transported to the hospital.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to continue the investigation.