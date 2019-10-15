Shooting Update: Ole Skool shooting suspects in local jails

After he was arrested in Florida one of the two men charged in the Ole Skool shooting is finally back in Lancaster County.

Breante Stevens was booked into the Lancaster County Detention Center late last week.

Stevens’ bond has been denied.

He is charged with the murder of Henry Lee Colvin and Aaron Harris.

Antionia Champion has also been arrested and charged with the deaths of Harris and Colvin. He is currently being held in York County on a probation violation charge and will eventually be transferred to Lancaster County.