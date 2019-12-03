Shooting Protest in Chester

About 50 family members and friends of Ariane McCree protesting Monday at the Chester Police Department.

Many people wearing shirts with a picture of McCree on the front and on the back of the shirt a message, Remember My Name McCree.

Family members including McCree’s mom and dad says they want answers into their son’s death.

McCree was shot and killed by authorities last week outside the Wal-Mart on J A Cochran Bypass.

According to reports McCree was shoplifting and showed a gun to officers and things escalated and is being investigated by SLED which is standard procedure when their is an officer involved shooting.