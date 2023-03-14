Sheriff’s Department uses Pi Day to communicate Slow Down

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Today, March 14th, is national Pi Day.

When you write out the date 3-1-4 it matches the start of the decimal form 3.1-4 – which is the most famous mathematical constant.

Pi is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter.

On social media many people are celebrating Pi Day including York County Sheriff’s Office – which used all of the numbers to spell out – Slow Down.

Deputies say it’s just a friendly reminder to encourage people to always drive carefully.