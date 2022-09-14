Sheriff Tolson Saying Suspect in Officer-Involved Shooting has Died

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Department holding a press conference with additional information regarding the Officer-Involved shooting yesterday afternoon.

Sheriff Tolson telling us the suspect Tyshawn Mailak Benjamin, 25, died at the hospital after ramming the car, that he stole, into the officer’s car. Tolson says that the suspect’s stolen vehicle became a weapon and the officer was using his gun as self-defense.

The investigation is being led by SLED.

Officer Dash Camp click CN2 News

Click for Press Conference