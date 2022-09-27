“She was Innocent” – Mom of 15 Yr Old Killed in Lancaster County Wants Justice

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 15 year old was shot and killed while just sleeping on a relative’s couch when a officials say a bullet came through the wall of an apartment she was in early Sunday morning.

Its quiet on this Monday outside of Foxwood Apartments in the town of Kershaw, but early Sunday morning was anything but that.

Lancaster County Sheriff, Barry Faile says deputies were called to the apartments close to 1 AM Sunday for shots fired at the complex likely from a car traveling on Kershaw Country Club Road.

When deputies arrived they found possible damage from gunfire to an air conditioning unit.

Law enforcement canvassed the area, and not other damage or injuries were reported.

At 7:05 Sunday morning deputies were dispatched back to Foxwood when the resident in a downstairs apartment found her niece on a couch with an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives say she was just visiting relatives when she was killed.

Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived and determined the victim was deceased.

The mother of the victim spoke to CN2’s Renee O’Neil by phone and shared these photos with us of her 15 year old, JaShawnna Coleman.

Her mom says she loved to dance, was very respectful and loved her siblings.

But most importantly she wants the community to know she was innocent and she wants those responsible to come forward because someone knows something.

“It is heartless, it just takes a coward to shoot into a dwelling for no reason at all. We are certainly going to do our best to find that person and bring them to justice”, says Sheriff Faile.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.