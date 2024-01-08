She Served Magazine sharing 11 female Veteran stories from Tega Cay

TEAG CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – She Served Magazine, an initiative to bring awareness to female Veterans, recently came to Tega Cay to share the stories of female Veterans in the area.

The Fourth Special Edition Issue from She Served recently published, highlights 11 Veterans from Tega Cay.

In the magazine She Served shares it had the privilege of meeting the remarkable women Veterans who represent the Army, Air Force, Marines, and Navy.

She Served hosted a photoshoot at the Glennon Center where photographer and managing editor, Martina Schmidt, spent 30 minutes with each Veteran.

The photoshoot was a partnership with the Tega Cay Veterans Association.

The women featured include Veterans, Robin Ledford, Rebecca Wyrwas, Angela Keskey, Avia Boudreaux, Corey Greenfield, Crystal Bristow, Jennifer Hill, Mishakia Ford, Roxann James, Suzanne Jamison, and Tanisha Brown were featured.

To read about each veteran’s story check out the linked article above.