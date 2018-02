Sew a Little Love

Quilting is a lot of work, but when done right, the result is beautiful. Just ask all the veterans who receive a Quilt of Valor. But who makes those quilts? It’s ladies volunteering countless hours and getting nothing but the satisfaction of doing good in return.One, in particular, has been with the Rock HIll chapter of Quilts of Valor since it first started. Cn2’s Indira Eskieva with tonight’s Hometown Hero.