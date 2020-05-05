Severe Thunderstorms Take Over Chester, Bringing Down Trees And Shutting Down Roads

CHESTER, S.C. — Major storms are hitting Chester County on this Tuesday evening.

Heavy rains and hail has made its way across the area, keeping firefighters busy, responding to calls across the county.

Richburg Fire says they are seeing multiple trees down. This has prompted Hunter Road to close, as well as Old Richburg Road and Harmony Road. A downed tree has also been reported on a house in Great Falls.

The Lando Fire Department has reported on a large tree that has fallen near Harmony Church.

Chester County Emergency Management also shares reports of a possible busted gas line near Discovery Road caused by the severe weather.

Richburg Fire & Rescue has also confirmed a person has been struck by lightening. We’ll update you with more information as it comes into our newsroom.

Doug Hawkins sent CN2 these photos below of several wrecks on Highway 9. Take a look.