Several Law Enforcement Agencies Working on Major Accident on Highway 160 and Highway 21 in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office assisting other law enforcement agencies and sharing a few details from an accident heading southbound on I-77 in the Fort Mill area on this Wednesday.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police were involved in a pursuit with a black GMC. Officers saying the pursuit involved a suspect wanted for an armed robbery.

A vehicle wrecked at the Peach Stand on Highway 160.

Officers saying several people were transferred to Piedmont Medical Center.

Fort Mill Police saying the intersection will be shut down during the investigation. They say drivers can expect major delays in the area and are asking people to avoid the area if possible.