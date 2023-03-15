Set-back puts York Prep’s Kettlesong Campus project on pause

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For 5 years now, York Preparatory Academy has been working to open an all new kindergarten through 5th grade campus in Rock Hill’s future Kettlesong Development.

Kettlesong would be built in the area of the Pinetuck Golf Course in Rock Hill and according to its website, linked here, it’s a walkable community nestled within preserved forest and farmland.

The future York Prep Academy school is waiting on permits so it can begin construction within the development, but overnight the school learning of a set-back in that process.

CN2’s Zane Cina sitting down with York Prep School Leaders to learn more of their vision for the new school.

Since our interview with York Prep, we have learned that during Monday night’s York County Planning Commission Meeting, members voted unanimously to deny the grading permit for the York Prep school as the site does not meet all code requirements. That means for now York Prep can not move forward with construction.

York Prep Official’s say they are disappointed by the Planning Commission’s decision, and say they will be reviewing all available options before moving forward with the Kettlesong Campus.