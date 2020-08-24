Senator Lindsey Graham Visiting a Fort Mill Business

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham making a stop at a Fort Mill business, Oxco Inc., on this Monday. His office released the following statement:

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) will visit OXCO in Fort Mill to discuss his efforts to move the production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for our front-line health care providers back to the United States.

Graham has introduced legislation — The U.S. MADE Act – which decreases U.S. dependence on countries like China for critical PPE. He has also pushed to have The U.S. Made Act included in any Phase 4 coronavirus relief package.

Given the uncertainty over future market conditions, some American companies have been reluctant to make long-term investments in domestic PPE production. With the spread of coronavirus, the inability of the United States to be self-sufficient with our supply of PPE has shown itself to be a national security issue. Just as the United States does not rely on China to supply military uniforms or equipment, we must not rely on them to supply critical PPE.

“Coronavirus has been a painful wake-up call that we are too reliant on nations like China for critical medical supplies,” said Senator Graham. “I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that South Carolina leads the way when it comes to getting the medical supply chain out of China.”