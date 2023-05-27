CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A captain choice golf tournament is coming to the Chester Golf Club and time to sign up is running out.

The D.S.R. Center of Hope hosting the event on Friday, June 2nd as part of it’s annual golf tournament fundraiser. Officials with the non-profit say the money will go towards providing grieving families with programs and resources that aim to comfort them through the loss of a loved one.

The tournament will begin in a shot gun start at 9:00 AM with each four person team competing for the best score after nine holes.

Prizes will be awarded to the top teams, and a $10,000 prize is also up for grabs for anyone who lands a hole in one.

They are still in need of teams, adding the entry fee is $300 per team. For more information on how to sign up you can go to dsrcenterofhope.com.

You can also enter your team by contacting the people below for more information.

For more information contact:

Wade Young – 803-207-0510

Brenda Warren – 803-444-1252

Chuck Ware – 803-374-3468