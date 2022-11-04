See the McCelvey Center on SC Public Radio this Month

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Culture & Heritage Museums is partnering with South Carolina Public Radio for the 2022 broadcast of Southern Sound Radio

You can listen to concerts and conversations about the music of the McCelvey Center’s Southern Sound Series every Saturday evening in November on SC Public Radio

The two-hour program will be broadcasted every Saturday evening in November on all SC Public Radio stations from 8 to 10 PM.