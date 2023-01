ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Sea Otter Innovations is an all new outdoor accessory company using their business to make adventure easier while also helping families impacted by natural disasters. They do this by developing innovative outdoor products and donating a portion of the profits to families affected by natural disasters.

In this week’s Business Spotlight Sea Otter Innovations shows off a brand new product that just launched, the Drain Plug Tether.