School’s newest classmate has a lesson of her own to teach

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new classmate named Phoebe is causing much excitement on the campus at Applied Technology Center in Rock Hill.

The new student is actually a calf who is just 2 months old and already weighs around 100 pounds and requires four students to care for her which includes regular bottle feeding and health monitoring and overall well being.

The Rock Hill School District is excited about this new addition to its AG program.

