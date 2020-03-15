School is Out Until End of March per Governor and more

Here’s is what came out of the 4PM Sunday Press Conference with SC Governor Henry McMaster:

Education – Molly Spearman

Effective immediately the closing of all SC Schools – pre-K through 12th Grade – including all universities, colleges and tech schools now through March 31st.

State officials are encouraging child care facilities and private schools to follow the same course as public schools

Families with no wifi – working with individual school districts who will make the announcements on how to use 3-thousand state school buses to deliver wifi in remote areas

And using 6-thousand of state school buses to drop off instructional materials to students

Will use the summer feeding program during this time – that includes grab and go meals whether families will pick up meals or they will be delivered (2 nutritious meals)

Student testing that is typically held during this time will be suspended to reduce stress on teachers and families

During this time teachers, faculty and staff will be paid

As for make-up days – The State Superintendent says it’s too soon to know if and how the days will be made-up

DHEC – Dr. Linda Bell

To Date –

DHEC PUblic Health Lab has conducted 263 COVID-19 Tests

28 Positive

235 Negative

No deaths

SC DHEC is not seeing a widespread transmission

The majority are mild and type of illness that you might not seek medical care

D-HEC is not recommending testing people who are not showing symptoms

The virus is very similar to the seasonal flu

We have no shortage of COVID-19 tests in South Carolina w/ DHEC and private labs having more that adequate supplies at this time

MUSC (Medical University of South Carolina) will be processing test in labs to help with speed.

Difference b/w a Test and Kit – A test is done on an individual at a healthcare setting and a kit is performed at a lab

A sample is drawn from a patient (test) – then that sample is submitted to a lab – and then a kit is used to run a batch of hundreds tests at a time to report the test results back to the providers

South Carolina – Gov. Henry McMaster

Governor Henry McMaster is urging people to limit public gatherings to be 100 people or less – indoors and outdoors – at this point it’s a very strong recommendation

Parents – now is the time to explain to your children – how serious this virus is and to remind children about social distancing and personal hygiene

Calling on the Faith Community – check in on your members – especially those at risk

Governor McMaster says we will get through this – remain calm and treat everyone as a neighbor – be courtesy and have compassion.

The governor says please don’t purchase more than you need – no need to hoard supplies

Some states have or looking at closing of bars and restaurants – in South Carolina the Governor says we are not there yet