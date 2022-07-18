School District Draw Attendance Lines

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Not all Rock Hill students will be returning to the school they are familiar with when school starts in a few weeks.

The district has made some changes to its attendance lines in an effort to prevent overcrowding in some schools.

The attendance line adjustment will only affect Elementary and Middle Schools, excluding High Schools, thanks to a more even distribution of students at those facilities.

While all of the Rock Hill elementary schools will see attendance changes, only 2 middle schools will be affected.

For example, Sullivan Middle School students are being switched to Rawlinson Road Middle School in order to decrease capacity at Sullivan and increase capacity at Rawlinson Road

Rock Hill School Board Chair says these changes are being made now in order to prevent overcrowding in schools, and to give all students a more comfortable learning environment

Chair, Rock Hill School Board Helena Miller said, “If you have been in town for a while you know that we have experienced a lot of growth. We don’t look the same as we did back in 2007. So it was really time to just take a look to make sure that we have kids that are evenly distributed between our buildings.”

The last time the Rock Hill School District made changes to the attendance line was in 2007 when Dutchman Creek Middle opened.

Currently around 110 middle school students, and 325 elementary students, are affected by the new attendance lines.

The Rock Hill School District says it has notified all families involved in the attendance line changes last Spring when the decision was made.