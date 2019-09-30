School Bus Accident In Lancaster County Leaves Several With Minor Injuries

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County’s Emergency Management Office says they responded a little after 3 p.m. to Highway 9 by Old Potter Road in Lancaster County for an accident involving a school bus, logging truck, and other vehicles.

Bryan Vaughn, the director of safety and transportation for Lancaster County schools, says the school bus had 15 children on it from Buford Elementary. Vaughn says the bus came to a stop, a car pulled up behind it and also came to a stop, and then a logging truck hit the car. This in turn hit the school bus, pushing it into oncoming traffic and hitting another car. Vaughn says a mom was waiting at a bus stop — she was also hit. No word yet on her condition.