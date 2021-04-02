SCDOT Set to Close Southbound I-77 Bridge Over Catawba River in May for Repair

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced it will be closing the southbound portion of the I-77 Catawba River Bridge in York County May 6th through May 24th so crews can replace the bridge deck.

SCDOT leaders say Drivers are being urged to get ready to simply avoid getting on Interstate-77 in York County if your commute takes you over the Catawba River Bridge – located between the Celanese Road and Sutton Road Exits.

During the repairs SCDOT officials say the southbound I-177 traffic will be diverted to the northbound side of I-77 for about a half mile, beginning just north of the Catawba River Bridge.

Leaders say both northbound and southbound traffic along the construction area on I-77 will be reduced from 4 lanes to 2 lanes to maintain traffic flow in both directions along the northbound side of the interstate.

There will be temporary concrete barriers in place to separate south and northbound traffic.

SCDOT says once drivers past the work zone, the southbound traffic will cross over the median and back to the southbound interstate highway travel lanes as normal.

More info here: http://info2.scdot.org/SCDOTPress/Lists/Posts/Post.aspx?ID=3117&fbclid=IwAR3_GWysMIfAFY8bvikzZOztkR3Awj3kIpPrzJ18M2sOyip4sC3Mf20Qm6s