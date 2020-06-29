SCDOT Restricting Lane Closures to Aid Holiday Traffic

 

SOUTH CAROLINA (CN2 NEWS) To help with holiday traffic, the South Carolina Department of Transportation is prohibiting lane closures on highways for non-emergency work during the week of the Fourth of July holiday.

Restrictions run from Thursday, July 2 at 6:00 A.M, through Monday, July 6 at 10:00 P.M..

Because of SCDOT’s Strategic 10-Year Plan to rebuild state roads, there are more work zones are in place all across South Carolina.

SCDOT says motorists can keep up with travel conditions by calling 5-1-1 for real-time traffic information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR