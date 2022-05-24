SCDOT Halts Interstate Lane Closure For Holiday Travel

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In preparation of the highly traveled roads for Memorial Day weekend SCDOT is not allowing lane closures to interstate highways for non-emergency road work.

Press Release:

SCDOT Restricts Interstate Lane Closures

To help holiday travelers, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) prohibits lane closures on interstate highways for non-emergency highway work during the Memorial Day Weekend holiday travel period. These restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. Friday, May 27, until 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 31.

With continued progress due to SCDOT’s Strategic 10-Year Plan to rebuild South Carolina’s roads and bridges, more work zones are in place all across South Carolina. SCDOT reminds motorists to remain alert and use caution.

Motorists may keep up with travel conditions by using SCDOT’s 511 system, which provides real-time traffic information on all South Carolina interstate highways and some of the highways along the coast. Users can call 511 or access www.511SC.org 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and download the free app.