SCDOT Announces New Lancaster County Road Closure at Gold Mine Highway

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) SCDOT reports the bridge over Flat Creek on Gold Mine Highways (US 601) is closed to traffic. The closure began August 15, 2020, because of substructure issues — repair plan is being developed.

Detour Routes are as follows:

The intersection of Gold Mine Highway and Ogburn Rd (S-13-39) will run south on Ogburn Rd for 5.84 miles turn right onto Main St. in Jefferson and proceed for 0.25 miles. Turn left onto Old Jefferson Hwy. (SC 265) and proceed for 7.37 miles to Flat Creek Road (SC 903) turn right and proceed for 1.94 miles to Gold Mine Hwy.

Net Length of Detour = 6.16 miles

Estimated Date of Completion: TBD