SCDHEC Announces Latest COVID-19 Update

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 105,905, probable cases to 1,048, confirmed deaths to 2,185, and 103 probable deaths.





Nearly 130 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide





Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.