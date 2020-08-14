SC Works Employment Assistance Services Go Virtual

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A new report out this Thursday showing new unemployment claims fell below one million for the first time since March analysts say marking a 21 week economic milestone.

SC Works Catawba is moving its assistance services online. The resources leaders say COVID-19 has made communication between potential employers and program participants more difficult. But now, leaders have found a solution, so convenient they anticipate using it long after the pandemic.

“If people would come in to the office because they need assistance with say filing for unemployment, or just need a different kind of workforce development opportunity whether that be training, or anything that makes them have a little bit more marketable skills,” says Tyler Calloway, Catawba SC Works, Regional Business Solutions Manager.

Calloway says now, “once they are aligned with the case manager or a career advisor — all of that communication is done electronically. So it’ll be a phone call that is… It can be a regular phone call, it can also be a web call that is done via Skype or WebEx and everything that we did literally like this, we are now doing like this.”

With so many job and educational opportunities being offered online, SC works leaders say that they felt that it was time for them to make that transition as well — and SC Works virtual assistant services have been able to help hundreds in the community.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with SC Works leaders about how new virtual assistance programs are helping close the gap.