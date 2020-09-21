SC Works Catawba Hosts Its First Curbside Drive Through Job Fair

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – SC Works Catawba just announced it will be hosting it’s first drive through job fair. SC Works leaders have released the following information:

SC Works Catawba is kicking off the region’s first Curbside Job Fair to be held on Thursday September 24, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This is a neighborhood event, complete with a job fair, community resources and an area designated for food trucks and music.

Due to the nature of this event, job seekers will be able to stay safely in their vehicle and obtain a packet of job openings focused on the job seeker’s industry of choice. All SC Works staff will be wearing masks and social distancing to protect everyone in attendance.

“Drive through job fairs have become popular, but here in the Catawba region, we enjoy the challenge of meeting our job seekers where they are,” said Regional Business Solutions Manager Tyler Calloway. “This job fair will provide them with real job opportunities and support services to see them through this pandemic.”

Upon exit of the drive through job fair will be a bank of food trucks where anyone who attends may choose to purchase a meal or a snack. Family-friendly music will be provided. The event is meant to provide a pleasant and uplifting experience for job seekers and the surrounding community.

Partnering with the Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center, just a few blocks from downtown, has enabled SC Works to have the necessary space to accommodate the a high number of job seekers in vehicles as well as walk-up attendees.

“We hope this exciting new concept will help to drive the local workforce in a new direction,” Calloway said. Our plan is to duplicate this style of event in Lancaster and Chester in the coming months.”

To learn more about the job fair, virtual workshops and employment services, visit SC Works Catawba online at www.myscworks-catawba.com.