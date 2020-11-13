SC TIM Network Trains First Responders, Officers To Be Safe When Responding To Scenes

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. — We hear about traffic safety for drivers, but what about first responders and officers?

A program called SC Traffic Incident Management Network, that’s sponsored by the South Carolina Department of Transportation, looks at how first responders and law enforcement officers across the Palmetto State can stay safe and still get the job done upon arriving to an accident scene.

The program holds 10 meetings in the fall and 10 in the spring around the state to get those who assist at different scenes to meet face-to-face.

This way, they know who they’re dealing with while responding to a call.

According to SC TIM leaders, there have been 861 fatalities on state roadways this year and at this time last year – a tow operator was struck and killed every 6 days.

We’re told there are simply not enough state troopers or officers on roadways.

During a recent meeting in Rock Hill, TIM trainers discussed preventing officers and first responders from distracted driving and ways they can receive information without trying to drive and look at their laptops or use their cell phones.

Police enforce paying attention while on the road, trainers don’t want them to become victims themselves.

“We’re losing far too many people getting struck and killed at these wreck scenes. The first thing is that everybody knows how to use tools that we have, and how to look at things a different way,” said Jeff Allen, SC Traffic Incident Management Trainer. “I mean there are some things that I preach, there are some golden rules, like don’t trust the traffic. Don’t, if you’re out on a roadway on an active incident, don’t trust the traffic. Don’t turn your back on traffic, Don’t stand between vehicles.”

TIM leaders also discussed chemical and hazmat spills, what DHEC can to do help and what first responders need to do.

Officials say they’re hoping by the end of the year 60 percent of fire, EMS and police will take these safety trainings.