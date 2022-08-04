SC Leaders Now Calling Monkeypox – MPX

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control holding its first statewide update on Monkeypox and while they don’t have great concerns about a widespread outbreak they do want people to know what to look for.

Dr. Linda Bell said they are no longer calling it Monkeypox but will refer to the virus as MPX.

She says the World Health is working to rename it, but in the meantime, here in South Carolina, it will be called MPX to remove any stigmas.

So far, the state has seen 23 viral infections. With six being in the upstate.

Generally cases are mild where people will usually get a fever and a rash on their face that can lead to other skin lesions.

Right now they believe only spread through close intimate contact.

The state will continue to monitor and vaccines are available.