SC Governor Kicks Off Campaign Tour in Rock Hill ahead of Election Day

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Voters are one week away from election day though early, in-person voting is underway in South Carolina.

There are many races on the ballot and many eyes are set on Columbia on the governor’s race.

Long time Republican Governor Henry McMaster is working gain support of voters. On this Tuesday his campaign bus tour stopping at Ebenezer Grill in Rock Hill.

This is one of 19 stops on the statewide tour. McMaster along with Lieutenant Pamela Evette greeted by a large crowd of supporters and local politicians.

McMaster talked to the crowd, encouraging them to vote now, and not wait.

He also talked about his track record while in office with how he worked to keep South Carolina open during the covid pandemic, adding this year has been the best the state has had when it comes to capital investments of more than 5 billion dollars, raising teacher and law enforcement pay.

The Democratic Candidate for South Carolina Governor, Joe Cunningham will bring his Rally the Vote to Rock Hill this Sunday, November 6th from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at Dust Off Brewing Company located at 130 White Street, Rock Hill.