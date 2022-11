ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Candidates are making their last minute pitch to voters ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day.

The Democratic Candidate for South Carolina Governor Joe Cunningham brought his campaign to the Tri-County over the weekend stopping by Dust Off Brewing Company in York County.

Cunningham faces the Republican Candidate for Governor, Incumbent Henry McMaster.

CN2’s Zane Cina catching up with Cunningham and his vision for South Carolina if elected.