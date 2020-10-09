SC DHEC Provides New Guidelines For Both Outdoor, Indoor Visitation At Nursing Homes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control provided new guidelines for both outdoor and indoor visitation at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
These guidelines are also recommended for intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
The guidelines for both indoor and outdoor visitation are based on the most recent CMS guidance for reopening nursing homes, as well as CDC guidance for COVID-19 in nursing homes.
The visitation status of all nursing homes and community residential care facilities in the state will begin to be provided in a new weekly report, which will be available online for the first time on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
See the new guidelines HERE.